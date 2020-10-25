Michelle Obama Drops Banging Hip-Hop Playlist To Encourage Voting 

(AllHipHop News)
Everyone has celebrated Barack Obama’s playlist, but most people know that his wife, Michelle, gets busy too.
What makes her latest playlist even more epic is the fact that the music is curated to prompt listeners to get out and vote. Some of the folk featured on her music mix are some of rap music’s greatest acts and their biggest hits!
The Forever FLOTUS partnered with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells for this special playlist which features classic songs like Public Enemy’s “Rebel Without A Pause” and The Roots’ “Don’t Feel Right” featuring Maimouna Youssef, Black Sheep’s ‘The Choice Is Yours’, Kurtis Blow and Run-DMC’s “Hard Times,” Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” and more.
This is not the first playlist that Mrs. Obama dropped this year.
At the top of the year, in January, she curated a workout playlist that featured big names like Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Lizzo, and others.
Whether encouraging people to get their blood pumping and body tight or moving their watusi to the polls to cast their votes, Michelle has proven music can be the motivating factor.
“I want to give a shout out to everybody who has already cast a ballot! Every single vote will make a difference in this election. So, reach out to at least three friends or family members and remind them to turn in their mail-in ballot today or help them make a plan to vote on Election Day.”