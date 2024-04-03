Michelle Obama Praises Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” Album: “You Have Changed The Game Once Again”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The former FLOTUS uses Queen Bey’s “Ya Ya” lyrics to promote voting.

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé has received universal acclaim from professional music critics. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also hailed the 32-time Grammy Award winner’s new country-coded studio LP.

“[Beyoncé], you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!” Michelle Obama tweeted on Tuesday (March 2).

Country legends Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell appear on Cowboy Carter. The 27-track project has a heavy country music influence. However, Beyoncé incorporated Hip-Hop, R&B, pop, and rock into the album’s sound as well.

“Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power,” Michelle Obama posted.

The Light We Carry author also added, “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 2, 2024

Beyoncé endorsed the United States presidential run of Michelle Obama’s husband, Barack Obama. Following the then-Illinois senator’s 2008 election victory, the Houston-bred singer performed “At Last” at The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in 2009.

“Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year,” Michelle Obama promoted in her X thread about Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Michelle Obama concluded, “The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of ‘Ya Ya,’ we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!’”

Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009-2017, is running for reelection as president in the 2024 campaign. The Democratic politician will likely face off against former Republican president Donald Trump in a rematch of 2020.