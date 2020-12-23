Michelle Obama Calls On Rap Stars To Swing The Georgia Run-Off Race For Control Of The Senate

(AllHipHop News)
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama is calling on the Hip-Hop community to help Democrats win an extraordinary run-off race for Senate seats in the state of Georgia.
Rap stars Rick Ross, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy, and DJ Drama are teaming with Michelle Obama to help raise awareness about the Senate run-off special election happening in the state on January 5th, 2021.
The rap stars and their celebrity friends are hosting the Celebrate Georgia! Drive-in Concert Experience to ensuring young people turn out to vote in the runoff as Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for control of critical seats in the Senate.
Michelle’s organization When We All Vote is putting on the event in conjunction with the New Georgia Project, Live and Nation Urban, which will also include other activations across the entire state.
BET and ONE Musicfest are Among the partners helping to organize the massive voter drive.
Influencers Kenny Burns and Su Solo will serve as hosts of the event, whose ambassadors include Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, and others.
The concert will take place on January 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA.