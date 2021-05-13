Migos Announce Release Date For ‘Culture 3’ Single “Straightenin”

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset appear to be finally ready to let loose their next LP.

Migos fans have been waiting for the arrival of Culture III for years. The Atlanta-based trio is now letting their followers know a new single from the album titled “Straighten” will land this week.

“Midnight. 5/14 #Culture3,” tweeted Migos’ verified Twitter account on May 13. The post included the official cover art for “Straightenin.” The group’s name then began trending on the social media platform.

Migos had listeners expecting the next installment in their Culture series would show up in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic likely derailed those plans. The Culture III hype started up again in January 2021 when “The Process Of 3” teaser video was posted to Instagram.

In March, Offset shared footage from a music video on his own Instagram page along with a caption that read, “Culture 3.” Just a few days later, Quavo went viral on Twitter after he posted another short clip. In the tweet, he stated, “Don’t Nun Get Straighten But STRAIGHTEN!! 🤐.”

Don’t Nun Get Straighten But STRAIGHTEN!! 🤐 pic.twitter.com/O7gg0WzNed — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 30, 2021

Culture III will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s 2x-Platinum Culture II. That #1 album hosted the Top 10 singles “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake, and “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B.

After the release of Culture II, each member of the Migos presented solo debut propjects. Quavo’s Quavo Huncho and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket both came out in 2018. Offset’s Father of 4 dropped in 2019.

Migos’ “Give No Fxk” featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug as well as “Need It” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again hit DSPs last year. “Straightenin” will join the Quality Control representatives’ catalog on a stacked new music Friday that also includes Nicki Minaj’s latest single and J. Cole’s The Off-Season album.