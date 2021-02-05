Migos, Jack Harlow & Bryson Tiller To Perform For SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show

(AllHipHop News)
The Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off this Sunday at 6:30 pm. As the world awaits the Super Bowl LV broadcast that evening, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is offering a special digital presentation featuring stars of sports and entertainment that same day.
Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl will stream live on over 20 digital platforms. Numerous celebrities will compete in live viral challenges – such as dodgeball, tug-of-war, and a hot wing challenge – inside the custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium located in Tampa, Florida.
Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, and The Miz are competing for the SHAQ Bowl Trophy as part of Team Kansas City. On the other side is Team Tampa Bay which consists of Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, and Winnie Harlow.
Quavo and Offset will pull off double duty because the southern rappers were also tapped to perform at The SHAQ Bowl as the Migos group. The Halftime Show’s lineup also includes “Whats Poppin” hitmaker Jack Harlow and R&B singer Bryson Tiller. DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal’s alter-ego) is listed as a performer as well.
Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens, Sara Walsh, Jen Alda, and DJ Carnage are set to host the extravaganza. The SHAQ Bowl is scheduled to begin streaming live on Sunday, February 7 at 3 pm ET. Viewers can watch the show on SHAQBowl.com as well as @SHAQ‘s Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Live X Live social media accounts. The event’s YouTube video is embedded below.