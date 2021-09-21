Migos & More Acts To Take Part In TMCF’s HBCU Virtual Homecoming Celebration

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is set to present its second annual HBCU concert and fundraiser. RISE (Recognizing and Investing in Student Excellence) Homecoming 2k21 will simulcast on AspireTV and TMCF’s YouTube channel.

“RISE HC2k21 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our HBCUs and the students who attend them, while making a greater commitment to ensuring that others will be able to take advantage of an HBCU education in the future,” says Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Williams adds, “Through the generous support from corporations and individual donors, we raised more than $3 million through RISE last year. We would love to surpass that number in 2021. Strong fundraising allows us to help more students finish college and prepare for successful careers after graduation.”

Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Jazze Pha, Justine Skye, and Sevyn Streeter are part of the performance lineup. Additionally, the NC A&T Blue & Gold Marching Machine and the NCCU Sound Machine and Choir will be on hand as well.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund national ambassador Terrence J was tapped to host RISE Homecoming 2k21. TMCF’s RISE HC2k21 is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 at 8 pm ET.

“There is nothing more important than RISE,” states Terrence J. “We need a strong and diverse future workforce – people who are ready to tackle the problems of tomorrow. That all begins with education. We need to invest in RISE to make sure our students get the resources they need to take our future to greater heights.”

Thurgood Marshall College Fund is a national organization that provides support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). All proceeds from RISE HC2k21 will support the development of HBCU students through a variety of scholarships, programs, and services.

“In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, AspireTV is honored to serve as the exclusive cable distributor of RISE HC2k21 in support of the Black College community,” said Melissa Ingram, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Networks + Strategy, UP Entertainment.

Ingram adds, “As an HBCU alum, I’m very proud that AspireTV continually elevates and celebrates the legacy and pride of HBCUs through our culture and content. We’re looking forward to sharing with our audience the critical work TMCF is doing to transform the lives of students at HBCUs.”