Migos Finally Set Official Release Date For “Culture III”

Atlanta rap trio Migos have finally confirmed their highly anticipated album Culture III will drop this June.

Migos had been teasing the album for quite some time, leading fans to believe the album would drop in 2020.

However, solo careers, guest features, and touring put Culture III on the backburner, until group members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff decided it was time to apply “pressure.”

And last week, the rollout for Culture III started with the release of their new single “Straightenin.”

“We came to remind them. We came to take them down a modern day stroll. They seemed to forgot. So, it’s time to bring the boys back together and come back strong. Stronger than ever,” Quavo said in a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

Fans of Migos expect to get their hands on Culture III on June 11th, Quality Control Music confirmed today.

Culture III is the first group project from Migos since 2018’s Culture II, which moved over 2 million units and produced hits like “Stir Fry,” MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B,” and “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake.