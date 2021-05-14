Migos Talk “Straightenin” Single, ‘Culture 3’ Album & The Group’s Legacy

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are part of one of the most successful Hip Hop groups of all time. Migos already have two #1 albums, four Top Ten songs, and classics like the 4x-Platinum “Bad And Boujee.” Plus, each member triumphed as an individual as well.

Migos are looking to add more accolades to their already impressive résumé. This week, the trio dropped a music video for their new single “Straightenin.” The track is expected to appear on Migos’ highly-anticipated Culture 3 album.

All three Migos recently spoke to veteran media personality Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily. The conversation included Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo talking about their “Straightenin” song, Culture 3 studio LP, and more.

“That’s that chip on our [shoulder]. We rap like we got a chip on our [shoulder],” said Offset about Migos’ approach on “Straightenin.” Takeoff added, “You got to let them know sometimes. They forget. Yeah, let them know.”

After the release of 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II, Migos were not as active in 2019 and 2020. Some fans began to question if the Atlanta-based faction was falling off.

“We came to remind them. We came to take them down a modern-day stroll. They seemed to forget. So, it’s time to bring the boys back together and come back strong. Stronger than ever,” Quavo told Zane Lowe.

Turn a Pandemic Into A Bandemic U Kno That’s The S### That We On!!!#Straightenin — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) May 14, 2021

Anticipation for Culture 3 began to rise again in January 2020 when Quavo and Offset posted about the forthcoming project on their respective Instagram pages. A year later, “The Process Of 3” teaser video made its way to the verified Migos Instagram account which once again rose expectations of a new project dropping soon.

“We just had come off the tour and we were also doing other records and featuring on songs. So, we just started getting pulled away and just started grinding solo,” explained Quavo about the delay for Culture 3. All three members produced their own respective studio LPs between 2018 and 2019.

“It was like for a good cause, because we already knew like, ‘Okay, cool. Maybe these records can fit the three, but if it fit one of us, we could go to the moon, and we still going to pull each other, and still bring us to the top, and once we get together and do our records, it’s going to make it just even bigger,'” said Quavo.

The Quavo Huncho album creator continued, “It wasn’t no strain on us. And we just felt like it wasn’t time yet to put music out. We felt like we were just super grounded, and working, and always on the moon. We had to come back to Atlanta to get to work.”

So where exactly do Migos sit in the pantheon of Hip Hop groups? Are they in the Top 20? Top 10? Top 5? Zane Lowe asked the Quality Control Music recording artists for their thoughts on the legacy of the Migos.

“GOAT status. It’s time to put our statues outside of the stadium. That’s how we feel,” declared Quavo. The 30-year-old hitmaker went on to talk about Migos continuing to influence the musical landscape like the way their “Versace” flow reignited that style of rapping in 2013.

“We want to set the tone and continue to set the trends. We’re here for the youth, and we’re here for the next culture to come up and we got to teach them ourselves. We’re here to do that. The greatest group in the world,” Quavo stated. An official release date for Culture 3 has not been confirmed yet.