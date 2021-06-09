Migos Tap Drake, Cardi B, Future & More Guest Features For ‘Culture III’ Album

The late Juice WRLD and the late Pop Smoke are also on the tracklist

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset are releasing the third installment in their Culture album series this Friday (June 11). The long-awaited project will host several high-profile guest features.

Migos tapped Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, and NBA YoungBoy for Culture III. The trio also secured vocals by Juice WRLD, who passed away in 2019, as well as Pop Smoke, who passed away in 2020.

“Light on the features. It’s straight us, bro. At the end of the day, we made all these records in the lab together. No verses were sent, and we took time out to be at every session,” Offset told Billboard in a recent interview.

Migos have been promising Culture III for several years. Back in 2019, Offset discussed working on the group’s fourth studio LP after a special appearance on WWE’s Smackdown. Both Set and Quavo also teased the album in January 2020.

Almost exactly a year later, Migos released “The Process Of 3” teaser video which included footage of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. That was followed by the “Straightenin” single in May.

Previously, Migos topped the Billboard 200 album chart with 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II. The Quality Control-signed crew also reached #17 with 2015’s Yung Rich Nation. Their No Label 2 mixtape peaked at #175 in 2014.

Each member of Migos also dropped a solo album between 2018 and 2019. Quavo’s Quavo Huncho, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, and Offset’s Father of 4 showcased the southern rhymers’ respective musical styles.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that. We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created,” said Offset about Culture III in his Billboard interview.

The 29-year-old rapper/actor continued, “We gotta top Culture and Culture II and that’s not even about first-week sales. A lot of people get lost in that but it’s about the creativity and the records and what they mean when you talk to me.”