Miguel On Board As Judge For UK Reality Show “The Drop”

(AllHipHop News)
R&B star Miguel is heading to the U.K. to serve as a judge and co-producer on new streetwear competition “The Drop.”
The eight-part BBC Three series will be filmed in Manchester, England and will feature 10 of the nation’s rising creatives competing in weekly challenges.
Each contestant will be mentored by two professionals, as they go head-to-head to win the opportunity to have their first streetwear collection stocked in a top U.K. retailer.
The “Adorn” hitmaker, who boasts his own lifestyle and apparel brand, says in a statement: “I really hadn’t ever contemplated doing something like this, but when I met the Renowned Films (production) team and discovered their works I was immediately excited to get involved, both on air and behind the scenes as a co-producer.
“I also love that this show will be U.K.-centric, as there are so many talented designers based in the territory who deserve recognition.”