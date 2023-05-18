Miguel, SWV, Coi Leray, Jodeci & More To Perform At Televised Juneteenth Celebration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Roots member Questlove is one of the musical directors for the event.

A star-studded lineup of music acts will hit the stage for the second annual Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom. CNN and OWN will simulcast the special concert experience.

Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the upcoming event taking place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The initial list of performing artists includes Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, and Jodeci.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” says Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

Additionally, multi-instrumentalist/Emmy winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder/Oscar winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will serve as musical directors for this year’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom.

“Last year, we launched Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, and it was emotional and unforgettable for everyone involved. We’ve teamed up with our partners at CNN and Jesse Collins Entertainment again and this year we are broadcasting live from the historic Los Angeles venue, the Greek Theatre,” says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “We are looking forward to educating and celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.”

President Biden Made Juneteenth A U.S. National Holiday

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. June 19 commemorates the day Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas in 1865. Granger announced his General Order No. 3 over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“This is a day to celebrate, to educate, and to act. As we mark Juneteenth, my Administration will continue our efforts to root out inequity from our country and institutions and ensure true liberty and justice for all,” read a 2022 statement by Biden.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will air live on CNN platforms on Monday, June 19 at 8 pm ET. Pre-show coverage begins at 7 pm ET. Additionally, OWN will broadcast live programming from 8 pm ET-12 am ET.

“OWN is honored to simulcast this year’s concert. Juneteenth continues to be deeply important to our audience and it’s this deep significance that makes this simulcast really feel like an opportunity to be of service,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network & OWN OTT Streaming. “We are taking this day to celebrate alongside American families and reflect on this historic turning point for our nation.”