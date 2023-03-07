Mike Epps Busted With Loaded Gun At Indiana Airport

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mike Epps could be facing prison time after he was caught with a “Saturday night special” at an airport in his hometown of Indiana!

Mike Epps, the famous comedian known for his hilarious jokes and quick wit, may be in hot water.

Reports from TMZ state that a loaded firearm was found in his luggage at an airport in his hometown of Indianapolis.

As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, police were called to investigate the situation after the TSA discovered the loaded gun while Epps was going through the checkpoint.

When asked about the gun, Mike Epps claimed he was in town for a show and had forgotten the firearm was in his bag.

Upon further inspection, the police discovered a .38 Special Airweight with four rounds loaded but none in the chamber.

The gun and ammunition were taken as evidence, and Epps was not arrested.

However, the report has been forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges should be filed against the comedian.

Mike Epps first gained fame as a stand-up comic in the late ’90s and has since starred in hit movies like “Next Friday,” “Janky Promoters,” “Sparkle,” “The Hangover” and others.

He’s also made a name for himself as a TV actor, appearing in shows like “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Uncle Buck,” “The Upshaws” and others.