Mike Epps Thanks Ice Cube For Letting Him Rap On “Man Down” Album As He Plots New Project

Ice Cube may have inspired comedian Mike Epps to branch out following their collaboration for the West Coast veteran’s latest album.

Last November, a video of Cube and Epps in the studio with producer Zaytoven made its rounds on social media. At the time, it appeared as though Epps was simply fooling around with the “No Vaseline” hitmaker and freestyling over Zaytoven’s patent trap production.

However, that same month Ice Cube released his latest album Man Down, which is home to the track “No Cap,” a collaboration with Epps and Zaytoven. In an Instagram post Epps shared on Wednesday (January 1), he reacted to Cube’s recent interview with Sway Calloway by thanking the multi-platinum MC for giving him the opportunity to appear on the project.

“S/o to @icecube for putting me on his new album MAN DOWN iam rappin like a mf and I write my own raps on the track,” Epps wrote. “s/o to my guy @djfunkyatl and creating the beat with @zaytovenbeatz #alltheironsinthefire slid the picks !!!! COMEDY ALBUM COMING SOON.”

The new collaboration between Ice Cube and Epps marks the beginning of yet another triumphant chapter in their decades long friendship. Last March, Epps recalled how Cube helped him navigate a tough time in his life when he battled his addiction and mental health while filming their favorite movie All About The Benjamins.

“I’ve been on drugs, I’ve been through hell,” Epps told Barnes and Jackson. “I did most of the movies on cocaine. All About the Benjamins, I was—man, I used to sit in Ice Cube’s trailer in the morning and be crying tears. He like, ‘Mike, wipe your face, man. You a king, n####. Stop doing this s### to yourself.’ I’m sitting there wiping myself ‘cause I was really, really, really—I had survivor’s remorse.”