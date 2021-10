After a lot of praying, Mike Epps and his wife Kyra are celebrating the birth of their first baby boy!

Actor and comedian Mike Epps is dad to a son at last – his wife Kyra Robinson has given birth to a baby boy, the star’s sixth kid.

The couple, which wed in 2019, had daughter Indiana Rose last year while the funnyman is also dad to four other daughters – Madison, Moriah, Makayla, and Bria – from previous relationships.

Now Kyra, a television producer, has given birth to Epps’ first son, sharing the news with a photo of herself snuggling the newborn on Instagram.

“Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world,” she captioned it. “Mama loves you so much.”

Mike has yet to comment but he previously noted he was praying for a boy. Announcing the pregnancy in June, he penned: “we prayin 4 a son.”

The stand-up star told People in 2016, “I wish I had a son… My mother had eight sons and one girl. My mother cried every day. A woman can’t control a little boy that much. You think they can, but it’s like dealing with a little man.”

And he quipped of being inundated with daughters: “I think the gene pool switched up. I had all the girls that she wanted!”

Epps was previously married to Mechelle McCain from 2006 to 2017.