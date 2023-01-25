Mike Tyson Accused Of Sexual Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The woman says she continues to experience trauma from the encounter with the celebrity.

It seems like Mike Tyson’s past is coming up to haunt him.

According to RadarOnline.com, the former heavy champion of the world is at the center of a sexual assault allegation stemming from an incident from the 90s.

The civil case, filed by an anonymous party that is taking advantage of the New York Adult Survivors Act, is seeking $5 million in damages.

The ASA allows individuals who were assaulted years ago to file lawsuits against their victimizers within a one-year window. It also empowers survivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s website.

The one-year window will begin six months from signing in May 2022 and will allow survivors to sue regardless of the statute of limitations (typically 20 years) until this upcoming May 2023.

In her affidavit, she said, “I got in Tyson’s limousine to pick up my friend from her house.”

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” she continued.

She said she has continued to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury that includes feelings of shame, embarrassment, anger, worthlessness, and perpetual sadness.

“I have experienced extreme emotional suffering including but not limited to nightmares, panic attacks, and flashbacks,” Jane Doe wrote.