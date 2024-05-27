Mike Tyson Recovering After Mid-Air Medical Emergency   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Paramedics rushed onto the tarmac after Mike Tyson became unwell 30 minutes before landing in Los Angeles.

Mike Tyson is reportedly recovering after requiring emergency medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

The boxing legend, set to return to the ring to take on social media star Jake Paul in July, was aboard a flight on Monday (May 26), when he suddenly became unwell about 30 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.

Mike Tyson reportedly became “nauseous and dizzy” after suffering from an existing health issue. According to eyewitnesses, flight staff enquired if there was a doctor on board.

Paramedics came to his aid once the flight landed in L.A., and the 57-year-old received treatment while still onboard. The plane had been delayed by two hours in Miami because of the heat.

Nonetheless, Tyson’s team says the boxer is doing well and is grateful to the paramedics who treated him.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” his representatives told The New York Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Mike Tyson is just weeks away from his Jake Paul fight on July 20, and the younger fighter doesn’t intend to pull any punches.

In a recent TMZ interview, Paul acknowledged that Tyson is capable of knocking him out “in an embarrassing fashion.”

Nonetheless, Paul believes he can “channel” Tyson and get a victory. “So, I have to reciprocate that same energy. But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”