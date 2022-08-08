Mike Tyson Says Hulu Are Slavers Selling Him On The Auction Block While Offering Dana White Millions

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson claims Hulu wouldn’t give him a penny to make an authorized documentary about his life, but the company offered Dana White millions! Read more!

Mike Tyson has accused Hulu executives of “stealing” his life story for an upcoming TV series.

Titled “MIKE,” the eight-episode limited show explores the life and career of the controversial boxer, with Trevante Rhodes taking on the lead role.

But in the lead-up to “MIKE” airing on August 25th, Tyson took to Instagram on Saturday to call out producers for not consulting with him about the program.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life and didn’t pay me,” he wrote. “To Hulu executives, I’m just a n***** they can sell on the auction block.”

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

In addition, Tyson thanked the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, for supporting him.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life (sic),” the 56-year-old alleged. “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Representatives for Hulu have not yet responded to Tyson’s criticism.

However, the official synopsis of the series makes it clear that it is “unauthorized.”

“MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride,” the summary reads.