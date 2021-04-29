Mike Tyson Says Rematch With Lennox Lewis All Set

Boxing champ Mike Tyson has lured Lennox Lewis out of retirement for a rematch of their 2002 battle.

Tyson returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with Roy Jones, Jr., which ended in a tie.

Now he’s attempting to get revenge on British star Lewis, who knocked out the American in the eighth round almost two decades ago.

According to the 54-year-old, he’s lined up a big fight against Lewis, 55, later this year.

“I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson told TMZ as he left an eatery in Los Angeles.

He didn’t furnish many other details, other than that the fight will take place in “September.” Lewis departed from boxing in 2004, but in 2019 acknowledged he would contemplate stepping back into the ring to take on Tyson – but only for a $100 million purse.

He has yet to react to Tyson’s statements, which emerge a month after “The Hangover” star affirmed his planned fight with Evander Holyfield was a go – even though his adversary’s manager had already indicated talks between the pair had “fallen apart.”

Tyson infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear when they met in the ring in 1997.