Mike WiLL Made-It Recruits Nicki Minaj & NBA YoungBoy For “What That Speed Bout?!”

(AllHipHop News)
Overnight, superproducer Mike WiLL Made-It let loose his new “What That Speed Bout?!” record. The EarDrummers leader connected with Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy for the single.
A music video for “What That Speed Bout?!” arrived as well. Minaj was still pregnant when they filmed the Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken-directed visuals. She gave birth to her son in September.
2020 has also seen Nicki Minaj show up on tracks by Doja Cat, ASAP Ferg, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sada Baby. NBA YoungBoy dropped his sophomore studio LP, Top, in September which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
“What That Speed Bout?!” joins other Mike WiLL Made-It-produced cuts such as “Tupac Back” by Meek Mill, “Pour It Up” by Rihanna, “Formation” by Beyoncé, “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, and “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar.