Missing Tekashi 6ix9ine Finally Found – In Tattoo Shop

(AllHipHop News)
Tekashi 6ix9ine has gotten two brand new tattoos during a session that debuted on several fan-pages dedicated to the rapper on Instagram.
It has been some weeks since the world has heard or saw anything from Tekashi 6ix9ine and his recent emergence could be a sign that he sees brighter days ahead.
After surviving an alleged overdose, a lawsuit from a minor featured in a sex tape that he participating in producing, and a poorly selling album, the “Gummo” rapper appeared to be getting some floral ink.
The rapper inked two rainbowed colored stylized-sunflowers on each of his shoulders. What is the significance is the sunflower (even if they are cartoonish)?
According to some, the flower represents faith and spirituality. However, it also represents someone’s desire to be free and walk in their individuality, drawing its power from its face and petals facing the sun.
Lastly, the typically golden beauties are perennial, lasting over two years. This suggests someone becoming stronger, resilient, and determined to weather storms that might come their way.
It seems that the 24-year-old father is looking to invite that kind of energy into his life after a few years of unbelievable turmoil.
In November 2018, the unicorn-colored Brooklynite was arrested on federal racketeering charges in association with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods set.
Three months later, he pled guilty and agreed to cooperate with the Feds to get a more lenient sentence. His testimony helped the government arrest and convict 11 of the alleged gang members, while reduced his sentencing substantially.
In December 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison. He was released on house arrest five months later due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and his asthma.