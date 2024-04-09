Missy Elliott Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour With Ciara & Busta Rhymes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can see the rapper/singer/songwriter/producer in concert.

Supporters of Missy Elliott will have the chance to see the Hip-Hop legend live. Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. Mona Scott-Young-produced The Missy Elliott Experience tour.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Missy Elliott states.

She also adds, “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The Missy Elliott Experience kicks off Thursday, July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia’s Rogers Arena. Additional dates include stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, and other cities.

Mona Scott-Young Promises “High-Octane” Experience At Missy Elliott’s Tour

“Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour!” Mona Scott-Young exclaims.

The Violator management company co-founder continues, “For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, OUT OF THIS WORLD concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

Missy Elliott rose to prominence in the music industry as a songwriter for acts such as Jodeci, Raven-Symoné and Aaliyah. The Virginia native also released her own solo albums, including 1997’s platinum-certified Supa Dupa Fly.