Missy Elliott Explains How She Wrote Destiny’s Child Song “Confessions”

Missy Elliott took to Twitter to give fans a behind the look at how she wrote Destiny’s Child hit song “Confessions.”

Missy Elliott has reflected on writing in “storyteller form” for the Destiny’s Child song “Confessions.”

The hip-hop icon took to Twitter to reminisce about the process of creating the track, which was included on the girl group’s 1999 album The Writing’s on the Wall.

At the time, Destiny’s Child was comprised of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

“I was just listening to my earlier writing/producing style & I realized I used to paint a picture when writing for the R&B listener I wrote in story teller form This Destiny Child song was a good example (sic),” she wrote.

I was just listening to my earlier writing/producing style & I realized I used to paint a picture when writing for the R&B listener i wrote in story teller form🤔 This Destiny Child song was a good example🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXTV1Wp7FX — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 31, 2022

Missy made a guest appearance on the song.

Following praise for “Confessions,” the 51-year-old re-posted a number of tweets from fans who described how they connected with the tune.

“It’s a perfect example bc (because) I swear I was cheating on a man I didn’t have,” one follower explained, while another added: “I miss when songs were like this you could actually picture the scenario.”