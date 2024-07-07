Missy Elliott Brings Ciara, Busta Rhymes & Her Dog On Nationwide Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott brings her heart and soul – and her dog- to the stage in her first-ever headlining tour.

Missy Elliott is finally setting out on her first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience. The tour kicked off Thursday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The rap star’s trek on the road comes after she delayed touring multiple times to care for her cherished dog Hoodie, who passed away last November.

“I stayed home a lot because I didn’t want to go out on the road, and something happened,” Elliott told PEOPLE. “He was 17 and lived a long, happy life.”

Hoodie’s passing left a void, but Elliott’s close friend and fellow musician Ciara spurred her into reconsidering her decision.

“So I said, ‘Okay, now I can leave the house without having to worry about anything,'” Elliott recalled. “So Ciara and my dog played a big influence in me making the decision to go out.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be bringing along her other dog, Miss Fendi Dior, for the 24-city tour.

“She’s six years old,” Elliott said. “So she’s got her clothes ready to go out on the road with us. It’ll be fun, fun.”

Throughout the tour, cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, New York City and Los Angeles will witness Elliott’s electrifying performances. Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland will join her on stage.