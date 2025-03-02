Missy Elliott Explains Why Ciara’s Friendship Is Essential To Her Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott opened up about her special bond with Ciara and the impact their friendship has had on her career.

Missy Elliott toasted longtime collaborator Ciara for her artistry and divulged their friendship is critical to surviving the music industry.

In an industry infamous for fleeting partnerships and shallow relationships, Elliott made it clear that Ciara’s friendship is a rare treasure, describing it as a bond closer than friendship and more akin to sisterhood.

Speaking candidly, the legendary female rapper emphasized that Ciara’s presence has consistently provided emotional and creative support, something crucial in navigating the often turbulent waters of music stardom.

“You will have many associates in this industry, but friends are rare,” Missy told Bustle. “I don’t even look at Ci like my friend – that’s my sis, and she has been there not just for fun, but if I needed inspiration. She got me if I needed a prayer. Having a friend to be there for you in this business is what you need to keep going.”

Missy Elliott, known for pioneering hits like “Get Ur Freak On,” has teamed up with Ciara multiple times, most notably on chart-topping singles like “1, 2 Step” in 2004 and “Lose Control” with Fat Man Scoop in 2005.

Their collaborations have consistently blended Elliott’s innovative Hip-Hop beats with Ciara’s smooth R&B vocals, creating songs that remain fresh and influential nearly two decades later.

“Ciara’s body of work is timeless,” Missy continued. “She has created music throughout her career that many generations can listen to and it does not feel dated.”

The musical chemistry between the two superstars extended beyond the studio and onto the stage when Ciara joined Elliott on her recent “Out of This World” tour.

The tour also featured other close friends and fellow Hip-Hop luminaries, including Busta Rhymes and Timbaland, revealing Elliott’s emphasis on authentic friendships in the entertainment realm.

Ciara, whose career launched with her debut album Goodies in 2004, reflected her longevity in the music business.

She credited her success to always seeking new creative paths and making enjoyment the cornerstone of her career.

“I’m always trying to find a way to keep things fresh and make sure I’m always looking ahead and – most importantly – have fun,” the 39-year-old told the publication. “I think the fun is what’s carried me and sustained me.”