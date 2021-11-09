Missy Elliott Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame With Touching Speech From Lizzo

Missy Elliott was honored today in Hollywood, where she received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Rap superstar and producer Missy Elliot has received a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her star, presented on Monday, November 8, at 11:30 A.M. PDT, makes the 2,708th star in the organization’s history.

The star was unveiled by the “The Rain” chart-topper and her longtime manager and friend, TV & film producer Mona Scott-Young, and two of her young sisters in art, Ciara and Lizzo.

LOOK AT THE BRIGHTEST STAR ON HOLLYWOOD… correction the BRIGHTEST STAR IN THE UNIVERSE!!!!! many congrats @MissyElliott you deserve the entireeee UNIVERSE! you're so deserving and talented! You've inspired me in ways you'll never know!#Supafriends 💜 pic.twitter.com/bmFedJokqG — maxine shaw. (@millennialmuse) November 8, 2021

Lizzo said during the presentation, “You are the brightest star in the universe.”

“I have watched you my entire life, and I saw a superstar in you. I also saw myself. I’d never seen myself before … We don’t deserve you,” Lizzo gushed.

This was a great speech! Congrats @MissyElliott ! The 757 is proud of you! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/KOqJFhD9XB — Tommy C. (@TooCoolTommy) November 8, 2021

Ciara said during her tribute, “We define genres of R&B, Hip-Hop … then there’s the genre of Missy. It is true; her style can’t be duplicated or recycled. There is only one Missy.”

Ciara speaks at Missy Elliott Hollywood Walk ✨ of Fame ❤️: pic.twitter.com/a8q00YSuQH — Moíciara (@moiciaratoo) November 8, 2021

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, shared why they finally chose Miss Misdemeanor.

She said, “Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps.”

“She continues to break barriers year after year,” she continued. “And we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

Ciara, Mona Scott-Young & Lizzo with Missy Elliott at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ✨ pic.twitter.com/AqVTx2kQOD — Moíciara (@moiciaratoo) November 8, 2021

Many took to social media to congratulate her on these milestones. But the most endearing was from her partner in production crime.

Timbaland tweeted, “Va babe!!!!!!! Congrats to my sister @MissyElliott this well deserved.”