Missy Elliott Makes Cash-Strapped Bride’s Dream Come True

(AllHipHop News)
Rap icon Missy Elliott has surprised a cash-strapped bride-to-be with an early wedding gift after covering the costs of her dream dress.
Aspiring model Ireanna Bradshaw shared her financial woes on Twitter, revealing she and her fiance, Roderick Purdie, were planning to tie the knot in March, while also trying to move into their own home together – and the stress of the situation had left her “excited but overwhelmed.”
“I have been saving money; but its still a struggle,” she continued. “I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible…..”
The North Carolina resident went on to share how she had overcome her body confidence issues to find love, and posted her profile name on mobile payment platform Cash App in the hopes of scoring a few donations from her followers – but the results exceeded her wildest expectations as Missy Elliott came across the tweet, and decided to grant her $1,300 wedding dress wish.
Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK
— I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020
Responding to Bradshaw’s post, Missy wrote, “Your Dress is paid for now… I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app… May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband”.
The plus-size model was in a restaurant with her mother when she read the message from her longtime self-love inspiration Missy – and she burst into tears of gratitude.
Fans were quick to praise the Work It hitmaker for her generosity online after the news emerged, with one devotee reminding people the Hip-Hop veteran is always performing quiet acts of charity, including helping him pay for an operation for his pet dog.
Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020