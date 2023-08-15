Missy Elliott Mourns Magoo’s Death; Recalls Him Giving Her “Misdemeanor” Nickname

Missy Elliott reflected on the loss of her collaborator and friend Magoo, who died over the weekend in Virginia. The acclaimed rapper/producer reminisced about her history with Magoo in an Instagram post on Monday (August 14).
“These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any,” Missy Elliott wrote. “at 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions. I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that? and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it!”
Missy Elliott’s post included a clip of Magoo’s “Beep Me 911” verse. She also reminded fans he christened her with her “Misdemeanor” nickname.
“From that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents,” she wrote. “So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor. When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words…”
Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, was 50. No cause of death has been revealed.