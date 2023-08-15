Missy Elliott Mourns Magoo’s Death; Recalls Him Giving Her “Misdemeanor” Nickname

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott shared some of her memories of Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff after he passed away at the age of 50.

Missy Elliott reflected on the loss of her collaborator and friend Magoo, who died over the weekend in Virginia. The acclaimed rapper/producer reminisced about her history with Magoo in an Instagram post on Monday (August 14).

“These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any,” Missy Elliott wrote. “at 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions. I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that? and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it!”

Missy Elliott’s post included a clip of Magoo’s “Beep Me 911” verse. She also reminded fans he christened her with her “Misdemeanor” nickname.

“From that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents,” she wrote. “So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor. When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words…”

Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, was 50. No cause of death has been revealed.