Missy Elliott Praises Her Mom & Queen Latifah Following Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Melissa “Missy” Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place on November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the event, Missy Elliott took to X to reflect on the accomplishment. In particular, the 4-time Grammy winner shouted out fellow Hip-Hop legend Queen Latifah and her mother on social media.

“@IAMQUEENLATIFAH, it’s nothing like having those you look up to say, ‘I am Proud of You.’ My heart is full. 🥹 You named yourself starting with Queen & that’s how you have MOVED! Your speech about me are things I learned from watching you! Thank you! Love You.🤗🙏🏾💜,” Missy tweeted.

She also posted, “Fun fact,🤣my mom never seen me perform live [before] because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live🫣😩 but I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy.😩🤣.”

.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH it’s nothing like having those you look up to say “I am Proud of You” My heart is full🥹You named yourself starting with Queen & that’s how you have MOVED! Your speech about me are things I learned from watching you! Thank you! Love You🤗🙏🏾💜 Rock&RollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/vMUhmzAaKo — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023

Funfact🤣My mom never seen me perform live be4 because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live🫣😩 but I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll hall of fame I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy😩🤣 This her at @rockhall 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/HoSn5jKdHt — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 6, 2023

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame CEO Called Missy Elliott The “Full Package”

Missy Elliott joined the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class which also included Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Chaka Khan, DJ Kool Herc, Don Cornelius, George Michael, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and Willie Nelson.

“When we were talking about the nomination and Missy Elliott’s name came up, some of the folks in the committee shared that if they’re putting together a Hip-Hop tribute people will frequently ask, ‘Is Missy gonna be on the show?’” stated Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, earlier this year.

In addition, Greg Harris said, “All of the other artists look to her as a leader; she’s an amazing songwriter, amazing performer, and she also produces her own stuff. She’s the full package, and it would be fitting if she’s the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”