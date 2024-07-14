Missy Elliott Was Always Too Busy To Tour With Ciara, But Persistence Paid Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott finally decided to hit the road for her first ever tour. But it was Ciara who stayed on the rapper to tour.

Missy Elliott’s “Out of This World—The Missy Elliott Experience” tour commenced with a burst of energy on July 4 in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour features various stars, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

After numerous discussions with close collaborator Missy Elliott, Ciara’s vision of a joint tour finally materialized.

The Hip-Hop icon shared with People magazine that the tour had been a lengthy aspiration for both her and Ciara, who had persistently broached the subject.

“Ciara had been asking me and asking me,” Missy confessed. “I’d be like, ‘Okay,’ but then I’d always find myself in the studio doing something else.”

The partnership between Ciara and Missy Elliott is well-documented, with Missy featuring on Ciara’s early hits “1, 2 Step” and the 2009 track “Work.”

Likewise, Ciara’s contributions, alongside Fatman Scoop, to Missy’s 2005 classic “Lose Control” are celebrated moments in their illustrious careers.

“Missy has always been one of my greatest inspirations and like a big sister to me,” Ciara told People. “She is the definition of a true artist. She has always raised the bar to the highest level, and I feel so blessed that we have been able to share some of our biggest hits together.”

This tour, dubbed “Out of This World—The Missy Elliott Experience,” will tour across North America through July and August, concluding in Illinois on August 22.