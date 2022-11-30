Mitch McConnell Thinks Ye Blew Donald Trump’s Chance At Re-election

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ye ruined Donald Trump’s chances of winning the presidency in 2024, after the two had dinner, according to Mitch McConnell! Read more!

Kanye West may have ruined Donald Trump’s chances of winning the presidency in 2024.

Despite his fingerprints being all over the coup to take over the country or the wacky job he did as a president, having dinner with now one of America’s most vocal antisemites and his friend Nicholas Fuentes, a known white supremacist, might have plummeted his chances of returning to the White House.

At least, that is what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, November 29th.

According to the Kentucky republican, who was raised under Kentucky’s Day Laws, a state-mandated law that prohibited Blacks and whites from going to school together, McConnell said, “First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy.”

McConnell continued, “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States, and that would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Donald Trump said Ye and Fuentes allegedly popped up at his dinner showed up “unexpectedly.”

Trump took to social media to explain the meeting, saying, “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”

Trump explained, “We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

In October, some of Trump’s advisors suggested he should stay away from Kanye after he made antisemitic comments on social media and in the press.

However, until the disastrous dinner, he appeared to maintain his friendship with the vocal multi-hyphenate.

In a second statement, Trump said he was trying to help “a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be Black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,'” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”