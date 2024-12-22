MLB Legend Rickey Henderson Passes Away: Rap Legends Honor The Hall of Famer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

RIP to one of the goats, Ricky Henderson.

Baseball legend Rickey Henderson passed away on Friday at the age of 65, following a battle with pneumonia.

“Rickey Henderson is undeniably one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field achievements speak volumes, and his records remain unmatched in baseball history,” the Oakland Athletics, Henderson’s longtime team, said in a heartfelt statement. “He was the most iconic player in Oakland history, leaving an unforgettable legacy for generations of A’s fans during his 14 seasons in Green and Gold. We are deeply shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His absence will be felt not just by A’s fans but by the entire baseball community worldwide. The A’s organization extends its sincerest condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Henderson remains the all-time leader in stolen bases with an astounding 1,406 over his 25-year career—a record that still stands. He led the league in steals in 12 separate seasons, including a remarkable 1982 campaign when he set the single-season record with 130 stolen bases.

Henderson’s legacy extended deep into Hip-Hop culture, with several artists pausing to pay their respects. E-40 posted a video and several pictures of the baseball legend together, proclaiming him the goat.

“My favorite baseball player!! Literally idolized this man!! Rest well king!! Thank you 🙏” – Peter Gunz

“R.I.P. To an ICON. Greatness Personified” – DJ Premier

“Before hiphop, baseball was my passion. For this 70s baby who was following the NY Yankees in the 80s, it got no better than Rickey Henderson. Henderson was my greatest sports inspiration. I styled everything I did after him, I even chose the number 24. RIP to Oakland’s own Man Of Steal.” – Talib Kweli

In addition to his stolen bases record, Henderson also holds the Major League Baseball record for most runs scored, crossing home plate 2,295 times during his career.

Henderson also played for eight other teams, including the Boston Red Sox in 2002. His accolades include a Gold Glove Award in 1981, the MVP Award in 1990, and three Silver Slugger Awards.

Henderson’s extraordinary talent and larger-than-life presence made him a true icon and even a Hip-Hop hero.

Photo: E-40 / Instagram