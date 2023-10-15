Mo3 Estate Wins Restraining Order Over Fear Producer Will Destroy Contested Vocal Tracks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The late rapper’s estate confronts a recording engineer over unreleased tracks, shedding light on the value of Mo3’s legacy.

The estate of Mo3 has secured a temporary restraining order against recording engineer Ray Gene Bollin, who is accused of trying to capitalize on the late rapper’s unreleased vocal tracks he refuses to hand over.

Mo3 was fatally shot in broad daylight on the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas, Texas, in November of 2022. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kewon Dontrell White, who was charged with the rapper’s murder.

Bollin, the individual in the spotlight of this controversy, is the proprietor of the North Texas-based Absolut Production Recording Studios. Mo3 frequently visited this studio, where he recorded most of his vocals.

The rapper’s estate says that Bollin’s participation was strictly technical, limited to tasks such as setting up microphones and initiating recordings, all under Mo3’s direct supervision.

A month before his tragic passing in October 2020, Mo3 directed his manager to collect all his musical files from Absolut Studios.

Bollin had initially agreed. After Mo3’s death, the responsibility to retrieve these files was transferred to a court-appointed administrator, Daniel L. White, Esq, who was unable to get the tracks because Bollin claimed ownership of the unreleased vocals.

He also demanded over $600,000 in “licensing fees” for previously released tracks, a 25% royalty interest, among other compensations.

The court’s decision to grant the restraining order is rooted in the evidence presented by MO3’s estate, highlighting the significant commercial value of Noble’s name, voice, and likeness.

The order mandates the immediate turnover of all copies or phonorecords of the vocal tracks and related materials to MO3’s estate. It is a decisive move to prevent these works’ potential exploitation or destruction, ensuring they remain intact for possible future release.