Moneybagg Yo, City Girls & More Tapped For Juneteenth Unity Celebration

Erica Banks and Yella Beezy will be in Texas for the event too.

Dallas Southern Pride will host its Juneteenth Unity Weekend this year on June 16-19. Several Hip Hop stars will be in attendance in Dallas for the four-day extravaganza.

Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, and Saucy Santana will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party on June 18. Texas natives Erica Banks and Yella Beezy will hit the stage for the Mega Party that Saturday night.

Additionally, Juneteenth Unity Weekend will feature wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, various local club events, parties, and The Emancipation Ball. The festivities will conclude with a signature brunch on June 19.

“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride.

Kirk Myers-Hill also adds, “The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase the unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together.”

The Juneteenth Day of Observance (June 19) became a federally recognized holiday on June 17, 2021. The day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people of African descent in America. Freed slaves began celebrating Juneteenth in Texas in the 1860s.

“In its celebration of freedom, Juneteenth is a day that should be recognized by all Americans. And that is why I am proud to have consecrated Juneteenth as our newest national holiday,” stated U.S. President Joe Biden in a statement.

The 2021 Juneteenth Unity Weekend reportedly generated over $2.2 million for local Dallas-Ft. Worth businesses. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s JUW will support the free health and wellness activities of the event’s partner agencies.