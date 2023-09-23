Moneybagg Yo Denies Canceling Hometown Memphis Show: “I Spent $300K In Production!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The venue only canceled his show and not others.

Moneybagg Yo was expected to perform in his hometown of Memphis on Saturday (September 30), but it was canceled. Not long after the news spread, the rapper took to social media to blast rumors he had anything to do with the concert’s cancelation.

The FedExForum said they’d give refunds for people who purchased tickets already, but Moneybagg Yo felt he needed to reach out to his fans.

“I did not cancel s### FedExForum canceled the show!” he said in a Facebook post. “I Spent 300k in production and had MAJOR special guests popping out to help me put on for my city! S### broke my heart frfr that was the one show I was looking for to I love coming home (a broken heart emoji).”

Moneybagg Yo continued, “I tried everything in my power to assure them that none was gone happen ! Unfortunately At the moment we looking for another venue that’s large enough will keep u updated thanks for everybody support (100 percent emoji).”

The other shows at FedExForum weren’t canceled and so far, there’s no word on why Yo’s was. Other shows like AEW Wrestling, Kirk Franklin and Stevie Nicks are going on as planned.