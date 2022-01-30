Moneybagg Yo is mourning the shooting death of his close associate rapper Nuski, who was signed to Bread Gang record label. Read more…

A rapper with close ties to Moneybagg Yo has been gunned down, sparking an outpouring of grief from the Bread Gang Records CEO.

Moneybagg Yo confirmed the death of rapper Nuskie, who was reportedly shot to death in their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Moneybagg Yo flooded his timeline with images paying tribute to his fallen comrade.

Nuskie’s cousin Big30, also signed to Bread Gang, posted a touching tribute in honor of the deceased rapper, who was killed around 7:00 PM in the Whitehaven section of the city.

“My heart 💔💔💔💔💔💔 my cousin my everything all I kno since kindergarten my go to man my role model everything gone‼️‼️”Big30 lamented.

“S### killing me this was my worst nightmare ts killing me Ian been crushed like this never I never had this feeling but you taught me well and n##### can’t touch us but slippers goes and ill never see you again that’s what’s killing me the most,” Big30 said.

“I’ll never forget the promises we made each other 🤞🏽…… before I let a n#### ever play wit your name like you ain’t have the whole city scared like you won’t the biggest gangsta I ever known I’ll die or risk it all for you about you im sick to my stomach making this post tired of cryin you kno it’s time!!! If you ain’t gone die with me all ties you thought we had cut!!” Big30 added.

Another Bread Gang member Big Homiie G also confirmed the death of Nuskie.

So far, the police have yet to comment on the shooting death of Nuskie. However, his death continues the pattern of violence gripping the city of Memphis.

In 2021, the city saw a record number of 342 people gunned down, including rap superstar Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at close range as he shopped for cookies in a local bakery.

Police have three suspects in custody over Young Dolph’s shooting.

Justin Johnson, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder, and the second alleged gunman, Cornelius Smith, 32, has also been charged with first-degree murder.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, 27, has been charged with being an after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder for helping Johnson avoid arrest for almost a week.