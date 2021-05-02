Moneybagg Yo Thanks Fans After Grandmother Recovers From Covid/Pneumonia

Moneybagg Yo is extremely thankful his grandmother has recovered after catching the coronavirus.

While many states around the country are opening up, the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to subside.

Over 103 million people in the United States have been vaccinated so far, but more than 50,000 people continue to contract the disease every day.

One of those people was Moneybagg Yo’s grandmother. The Memphis rap star took to Twitter to announce that his grandmother had tested positive for coronavirus and pneumonia.

“Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia smh I need y’all prayers right now 😔🤲🏾,,” Moneybagg Yo revealed on Friday (April 30th) in a since deleted post.

Thankfully, Moneybagg Yo’s grandmother appears to be doing better, and he thanked his fans for their unwavering support during the crisis.

Preciate y’all prayers she good 🙌🏾💯 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) May 1, 2021

Ironically, Moneybagg Yo was criticized at the height of the pandemic, before the Coronavirus hit so close to home. In February, Moneybagg Yo revealed he had made millions during the pandemic, and stated he did not want it to end.

“Not going to lie I made a couple of M’s in the pandemic, ion want it to end…I feel like the pandemic helped a lot of people,” Moneybagg Yo said at the time. The rapper was intensely scrutinized over the tweet, and he returned to Twitter just an hour later to apologize for the comment.

Over 32 million people caught the Coronavirus in the U.S. since the pandemic started in March of 2020, and over 576,000 people died.

Thankfully, Moneybagg Yo’s grandmother is not one of them.