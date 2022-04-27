Monica Addresses White Commentator Criticizing Black Talent Being At CMT Awards

R&B vocalist Monica took part in the 2022 Country Music Television Awards on April 11. She joined Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town for a live rendition of “Pray.”
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie served as one of the hosts for this year’s CMT Awards, along with Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Apparently, one right-wing commentator had a problem with the amount of Black talent at the show.
Right Wing Watch reposted a clip of Patrick Howley expressing his displeasure that the CMTs featured so many African-Americans. The former Breitbart News Network reporter took specific aim at Mackie.
Progressive Groups Call Patrick Howley A Racist, White Nationalist
“I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be Country music. No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball,” said Patrick Howley. “Just fly with your flock, bro.”
Howley added, “No disrespect to the funky brothers of music. I love Earth, Wind & Fire, Run DMC, etc. But Country music’s different. Country music’s different, it’s not Wakanda.”
Critics have described Patrick Howley as a “racist, antisemitic, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.” In addition, others have labeled Howley as a “white nationalist” which typically signifies an affinity for white supremacy and dislike of multiculturalism.
Monica Says She’s Motivated By The Backlash
Monica got wind of Patrick Howley’s comments and responded on Instagram. She uploaded a screenshot of an article covering the QAnon-affiliated content creator. In her caption, Monica shouted out Anthony Mackie as well.
The “Angel of Mine” singer wrote:
I’ve never been more motivated.. Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses! I have an all-star LEGENDARY team of true country [artists] that are currently working with me that would beg to differ! Because of the genuine hearts of @lesliefram1 & @cmt… I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown… This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last! See you soon, or should I say “Welcome to Wakanda” gracefully bows w/ @anthonymackie@monicadenise Instagram
“OPEN ROADS COMING SOON” MDA