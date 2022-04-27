Monica Addresses White Commentator Criticizing Black Talent Being At CMT Awards

R&B vocalist Monica took part in the 2022 Country Music Television Awards on April 11. She joined Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town for a live rendition of “Pray.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie served as one of the hosts for this year’s CMT Awards, along with Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Apparently, one right-wing commentator had a problem with the amount of Black talent at the show.

Right Wing Watch reposted a clip of Patrick Howley expressing his displeasure that the CMTs featured so many African-Americans. The former Breitbart News Network reporter took specific aim at Mackie.

Progressive Groups Call Patrick Howley A Racist, White Nationalist

“I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be Country music. No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball,” said Patrick Howley. “Just fly with your flock, bro.”

Howley added, “No disrespect to the funky brothers of music. I love Earth, Wind & Fire, Run DMC, etc. But Country music’s different. Country music’s different, it’s not Wakanda.”

Critics have described Patrick Howley as a “racist, antisemitic, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.” In addition, others have labeled Howley as a “white nationalist” which typically signifies an affinity for white supremacy and dislike of multiculturalism.

White nationalist Patrick Howley is upset because there were too many Black people at the Country Music Awards: "Country music is different. It's not Wakanda." pic.twitter.com/PMfO1E22e2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 13, 2022

Monica Says She’s Motivated By The Backlash

Monica got wind of Patrick Howley’s comments and responded on Instagram. She uploaded a screenshot of an article covering the QAnon-affiliated content creator. In her caption, Monica shouted out Anthony Mackie as well.

The “Angel of Mine” singer wrote: