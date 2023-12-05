Monica Reveals C-Murder Split Left Her “Heartbroken” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Monica is opening up about her split from C-Murder, revealing she learned a “valuable lesson” but got her heart broken in the process.

The R&B songstress shed light on the breakdown of her relationship with C-Murder, who is currently serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of the 2002 killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in a New Orleans, Louisiana nightclub.

Responding to a post featuring Monica and her new man at Nelly’s Black and White Ball this weekend, a fan questioned, “Where C Murder at?”

Monica replied, saying she hadn’t mentioned C-Murder in two years before clarifying the situation in a follow-up comment.

“Well , here it is in short !” she began. “I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson!”

However, Monica revealed she’s since moved on and asked her fans to do the same. “I went through it , got over it ,now I can laugh about it !,” she added. “Life continues ! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free ! Let’s move forward !”

Monica has long-campaigned for Corey “C-Murder” Miller’s release and reached out to Kim Kardashian in 2020, hoping she could help bring light to his case.

“True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller [be] returned home to his kids,” Kardashian wrote.

True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

C-Murder publicly thanked Monica, revealing that he slept for the first time in 19 years following his call with Kardashian.