Mo’Nique Settles Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix

Mo’Nique and Netflix have apparently ended a longstanding racial and sexual discrimination legal dispute. The outspoken comedian accused the streaming service of low-balling her for a potential stand-up special deal.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mo’Nique and Netflix moved to dismiss the suit. The outlet could not confirm the terms of the settlement. However, Michael Parks, a representative for Mo’Nique told THR, “The matter has been amicably resolved.”
The situation began in 2018 when Mo’Nique and Netflix were in talks to produce an hour-long comedy show for the streamer. Mo claimed Netflix only offered her $500,000 and wanted her to give up complete creative control.
Mo’Nique took issue with the so-called “talent fee” because other white and/or male comedians were making at least eight figures for their specials at the time. Netflix compensated Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Amy Schumer well over $10 million.
“When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo’Nique,” read the lawsuit filed by the Academy Award-winning actress.
Additionally, Mo’Nique asked her supporters to boycott Netflix for color and gender bias which led to some backlash and ridicule directed at The Parkers star. The California-based company denied the allegation in a statement to the media.
“We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously,” stated a Netflix spokesperson at the time. “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”