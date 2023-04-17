Mo’Nique Shouts Out Countess Vaughn For Supporting Her Lawsuit Against Paramount

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The longtime co-stars appear to be standing together in the legal battle.

Last week, Mo’Nique confirmed filing a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures and CBS TV Studios over profits from The Parkers sitcom. Mo’Nique’s co-star, Countess Vaughn, weighed in on the issue.

Countess Vaughn played Kim Parker for all five seasons of The Parkers. Mo’Nique portrayed Kim Parker’s mother, Nicole “Nikki” Parker. The cast also included Dorien Wilson, Jenna von Oÿ, Ken L., and Yvette Wilson.

“Today we filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid [the] money that we are owed for The Parkers,” read a post on Mo’Nique’s official Instagram page. The stand-up comedian shared that IG message on April 13.

She added, “Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels.”

The Jasmine Brand ran an article titled “Countess Vaughn Seemingly Stands w/ Mo’Nique As The Comedienne Sues Paramount & CBS Over Unpaid Royalties From ‘The Parkers’.” Vaughn reposted that article on Instagram with a caption that read, “Gotta get our money 💰.”

Mo’Nique shouted out Countess Vaughn’s public support for the lawsuit aimed at Paramount Global. The Academy Award-winning actress referenced the fact that The Parkers has been available for viewing/streaming since 1999.

“@countessdvaughn it was an honor to work with you for 5 years and it’s an honor to STAND WITH YOU TO GET WHAT WE ARE OWED FROM THE LAST 24 YEARS. In this industry the goal is to hit 100 episodes so you can go into syndication, our show did 110 episodes. WE ARE THE PARKERS. I LOVE US 4REAL❤️,” wrote Mo’Nique on Instagram.