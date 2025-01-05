Diddy Branded “A Monster” By Powerful Attorney

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs sheds light on disturbing allegations and his once-revered Hip-Hop career.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces renewed scrutiny as a new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, recounts allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse while delving into his sprawling Hip-Hop legacy.

The highly anticipated film, set to premiere January 14 on Peacock, presents damning accusations from former associates and legal representatives, painting a chilling portrait of the storied music mogul’s private life amid ongoing legal battles.

The 55-year-old producer and entrepreneur, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses, currently remains in custody following his September arrest in New York.

His trial is scheduled to begin in May. As legal challenges mount, the documentary casts an unflinching spotlight on allegations of misconduct from within Combs’ inner circle.

Interviewees include a former bodyguard, a childhood confidant, and others linked to his meteoric rise in the Hip-Hop industry.

In the documentary’s trailer, attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents accuser Dawn Richards in civil proceedings, levels sharp criticism at Combs.

“Sean Combs is a monster,” Bloom states.

Elsewhere in the film, an unidentified insider recounts contentious moments involving the artist.

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while, and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any rooms is [lit with red lighting], he’s making love, sex,” they claimed. They went on to allege, “Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

In addition to federal charges, Combs also faces accusations from more than 100 individuals alleging involuntary drugging, physical abuse, and sexual assault.

As of now, the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer has categorically denied all claims, calling the accusations baseless.