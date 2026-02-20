More Details Revealed In Suicide Of Lil Poppa, Father To Rick Ross Grandson

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa shot himself after car crash while speaking to manager through car window, police reveal.

New details about Lil Poppa‘s death reveal the Jacksonville rapper’s final moments were even more heartbreaking than first reported.

Janarious Wheeler died Wednesday morning after shooting himself in front of his manager following a car crash on Interstate 85 south of Hapeville, Georgia.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the 25-year-old CMG artist died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police reports show Wheeler called his manager in a panic after crashing his car in a single-vehicle accident. The two met at a nearby Hilton hotel parking lot where Wheeler remained seated in his still-drivable vehicle.

He spoke to his manager through a rolled-down window before pulling out a handgun and fatally shooting himself.

An off-duty officer working at the hotel immediately called 911. Wheeler was rushed to Grady Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead around 11:30 A.M. Wednesday.

Investigators found no suicide note at the scene and said it remains unclear what Wheeler discussed with his manager before the shooting.

The tragedy becomes even more devastating when considering Wheeler’s recent social media activity. Two weeks before his death, he posted what now reads as a chilling farewell message: “You’ll be proud of me OG. Woke up, read me a Bible verse, got some breakfast in my system, talked to God about it. I got one more album, EP, mixtape. Whatever it’s gonna be. I got one more. And it’s over. I’m going to find my peace.”

Wheeler had just released his latest single, “Out of Town Bae,” days before his death, continuing his prolific output that included breakthrough hits like “Purple Hearts,” “Love & War,” and “Mind Over Matter.”

The rapper signed to Yo Gotti‘s Collective Music Group in 2022 after building his reputation in Jacksonville’s Hip-Hop scene.

His 2018 track “Purple Hearts” detailed surviving a shooting in his hometown and established him as one of Florida’s most promising young voices.

Wheeler’s personal life included fatherhood with son Kofi J’nar, whom he shared with Toie Roberts, daughter of Rick Ross.

The relationship between Wheeler and Roberts had shown signs of strain in recent years, though both remained focused on co-parenting their young child.

His label, CMG, released a statement Thursday expressing their devastation: “We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler. Poppa was more than just a talented artist – he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds.”

Wheeler released his most recent album Almost Normal Again in August 2025, featuring 16 tracks that showcased his melodic trap style and introspective lyricism.

The project followed his 2021 debut studio album Blessed, I Guess, which examined the emotional weight of sudden fame and success.

His breakthrough came at just 18 years old with “Purple Hearts,” a raw account of surviving gun violence that resonated with fans across the South. The track later appeared on his Under Investigation mixtape and helped secure his deal with Interscope Records before joining CMG.

Wheeler began rapping at age 7 in Jacksonville, initially writing music for his church before transitioning to secular Hip-Hop. His authentic storytelling and melodic approach to trap music earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim throughout his brief but impactful career.

Police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Wheeler’s final conversation with his manager at the hotel parking lot.