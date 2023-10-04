Morgan State Homecoming Attack: Five People Shot On Campus After Coronation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

All individuals shot are in stable condition, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Tragedy has struck one of the most revered HBCUs in the country. During the jump-off of the Baltimore school’s homecoming season, a shooting left four students and one other injured.

On Tuesday (October 3), as students were leaving Morgan State University’s homecoming coronation, gunfire erupted in two locations: Thurgood Marshall Hall (a campus dormitory) and the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The school told everyone to shelter in place.

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

AllHipHop.com talked exclusively to multiple students on campus, who said there were three shooters and at least one was white. One student tweeted, “We are next to Thurgood Marshall Hall where the shooting happened. Some students say they were enjoying the Mister and Miss Morgan State Coronation to celebrate homecoming last night. But then 10 minutes after the event, they say they heard gunshots. Hear them on @wjz this morning.”

We are next to Thurgood Marshall Hall where the shooting happened. Some students say they were enjoying the Mister and Miss Morgan State Coronation to celebrate homecoming last night. But then 10 minutes after the event they say they heard gunshots. Hear them on @wjz this morning pic.twitter.com/LOgaPrrH7T — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) October 4, 2023

Students were terrified as SWAT went from room to room to ensure students were safe and that the shooter wasn’t still in their living space.

BREAKING NEWS: From inside Thurgood Marshall Hall. SWAT is on Morgan State University campus. pic.twitter.com/yV2fbM0WMQ — Sylvester Anthony III (@SylvstrAnthny) October 4, 2023

The Baltimore Police Department has not confirmed any details about the shooting other than when and where it happened.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher held a press conference around 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday (October 4) and said campus police first heard the gunshots around 9:25 p.m. By 11:45 p.m., the BPD confirmed there was an active shooter on the campus and that students needed to shelter in place. The school lifted the shelter-in-place order at 12:30 a.m. the next morning.

ATTENTION Morgan Community: The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels. pic.twitter.com/waGjYF2LyP — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

Five people were shot: four men and a woman ranging from age 18 to 22. Of the five, only four were actual students at the school. The shooter(s) hasn’t been apprehended and little is known about them.

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. https://t.co/C5gNIbpoLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Morgan State University President David Wilson canceled classes for Wednesday and is apprehensive about moving forward with the remaining homecoming festivities.

“This is a very tragic incident,” Wilson said. “Morgan State University will not be deterred. We will move forward, we will continue our momentum at Morgan, but it is indeed a very, very unfortunate situation to talk about our students being injured.”

He’s not the only official taking note. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore took to social media to thank the first responders who swarmed in to help the kids.

We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) October 4, 2023

The city’s mayor, Brandon Scott, added, “The entire city of Baltimore’s heart aches for the Morgan community, for the victims and their families, and for our city as a whole.”