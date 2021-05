Most everyone has a soft spot for their mother, and these rappers are no exception! Take a look at some tributes from Will Smith, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe and others!

Today, May 9th is one of the most special days of the year – Mother’s Day.

On this rare day, even the hardest rappers soften up a little bit to honor the woman that birthed them, or their kids. Last year was hard on pretty much everyone in the world – thanks to social distancing.

That damned coronavirus kept millions of us from seeing our moms out of fear of giving – or catching the coronavirus to ol’ girl – which is why this year’s Mother’s Day is extra special.

Over the last 12 months, every mom was forced to adjust to a new way of living. In addition to the usual list of endless duties, mothers around the world became teachers, playmates, confidants and more, during quarantine.

This year, Mother’s Day has given us a chance to appreciate mom, as well as any motherly figure, whether it’s mom, grandmom, a sister, or a good friend.

Some of the world’s best-known rappers took a little time out of their day to show some love to their moms, from Offset to one of the hardest rappers ever – Game.

“Hopefully yall having a beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend,” Game said as he whipped his Lamborghini around Los Angeles running errands. “Shout out to all yalls mommas, all the mommas around the world, you know I love yall. Shout out to all the baby’s mommas, shout out to all the baby daddies that be acting like b######, they mommas too.”

Offset gave his fans a rare glimpse of his mother as a little baby, while sharing some touching words for the woman who birthed 1/3rd of The Migos – one of the dopest trios to each touch the mics.

“Happy Mothers Day to the strongest, smartest women (sic). I get all my ingredients, talent, and brains for you (sic). Love you so much, so thankful for you,” Offset said to his mom.”

Fat Joe thanked his mother as he matured as a man, and left the streetlife behind. Joe is always appreciative of both of his parents, but today his love was reserved for the woman who birthed him.

“Life is full of up”s and down but there’s nothing like knowing you have your mother’s unconditional support,” Fat Joe said. “Mommy i can’t make up for the times i was in the streets, i can only try to improve and make you proud. I got everything from you my love for music , my philanthropy, my unconditional love for my family thank you for being my mama.”

Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg’s mom is having some sort of issues today, because the rap legend asked his followers to pray for Mama Broadus – and his fans – and fellow artists took him up on his request.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕😢 I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you 🙏🏾🌹💝,” Snoop Dogg wrote next to a picture of his mother.

Rappers from 50 Cent to Warren G. offered up prayers for Snoop’s mom, while Pharrell came through with an extraordinarily thoughtful gesture by sending Snoop him an amazing bouquet of flowers, which made him feel better.

“Skateboard P, thank you brother, I appreciate your love for sending me some flowers to get my spirit right,” Snoop Dogg said. “Its a real friend right there.”

Will Smith brought some humor to the day, with a picture of him embracing his mom, along with a hilarious caption apologizing for an entanglement she caught him in when he was still a teenager.

“Mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend…but, really you should’ve been asleep,” the “Parents Just Don’t Understand” rapper said.

Fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill vowed to be a help the mothers of his children but admitted it was tough – because like a lot of men, he was used to seeing his mother do everything! Meek thanked his mother for keeping the ills of the ghetto at bay, while admitting she did everything with him, from “coaching him at rumbles” to “boosting” clothes with him!

Ima start balling with my mother more…he strongest woman I know… I seen my mom do so much for me, I’m still learning how to help my kids mothers out more because it was normal for me to me to see a woman do everything for her family! Thankyou… my mom used to assemble my basketball courts … coach me a at rumbles… wash my clothes til this day…we used to hit malls together boosting together lol You couldn’t imagine! My mom never let me feel the pain of the ghetto I would of thought we was rich! Happy Mother’s Day! Can’t never get blinded she rode the hardest my whole life!

In addition to celebrating his mother-in-law, Ja Rule acknowledged his wife Aisha, who has been with the rapper through thick and thin.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful sexy wife!!! 😘 I love your smile baby you gave me the 3 best gifts a man could ever have or wish for love you and cherish you today and everyday!!!” Ja Rule said.

Coi Leray, who is working on her strained relationship with veteran rapper/Source Magazine founder Benzino, normally keeps her mom out of the spotlight. But today, she shared an adorable picture of ma dukes snuggling her when she was just a tiny baby.

Like Ja Rule, Swizz Beatz, who presided over a Mother’s Day Verzuz battle between SWV and Xscape last night (May 8th), showed some love to his mother-in-law – the one who gave the world the unbelievable talents of Alicia Keys.

“Happy Birthday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Momma Keys 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Thank you for bringing the world your magic 🙏🏽 Happy Mother’s Day 🌺🌸🌻🌷🌹🌷🌺🌺🌸💐🌸🌸🌺🌻🌸🌸,” Swizz Beatz said.