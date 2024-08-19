MTV Delays VMAs To Make Way For Trump-Harris Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have been rescheduled to avoid conflicting with a presidential debate between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Originally set for September 10 in New York, the star-studded ceremony will now take place the following evening.

MTV announced the postponement, encouraging fans to tune in to the debate before enjoying “music’s most iconic night.”

The network’s commitment to mobilizing young voters may have influenced the decision to delay the event, thus preventing any accusations of undermining their civic engagement efforts.

Anticipation over the debate is high, marking the first head-to-head showdown between Trump and Harris in their bid for the White House.

The political landscape saw significant upheaval in June when current President Joe Biden, after struggling with public speaking, exited the race, leading to Harris securing the Democratic nomination.

As the VMA delays hit the news, MTV also revealed the first set of performers scheduled for the ceremony, including Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro.

With 10 nominations, Taylor Swift is poised to dominate the evening, featuring in categories like artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, and best pop.