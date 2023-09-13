Diddy Performs With Son And Twin Daughters As He Receives Global Icon Award At 2023 MTV VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy stole the show at the 2023 MTV VMAs with a nostalgia-inducing performance featuring his son and twin daughters.

Diddy was honored for his illustrious career in the music industry and his contributions to Hip-Hop, receiving the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The Bad Boy Records founder also took the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night (September 12), to perform a career-spanning medley of hits. In his first performance at the awards show in nearly two decades, Daddy rocked the stage with a nostalgia-inducing set of hits, including “It’s All About the Benjamins,” and “Bad Boys For Life.”

The multi-hyphenate mogul placed his loved ones front and center during his set. Diddy’s 17-year-old daughter, Chance Combs, joined Mary J. Blige to present her father with the Global Icon Award.

King Combs filled in for Ma$e, performing “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” with Diddy, while his sisters also got in on the act. 16-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs acted as Diddy’s backing dancers during his “I’ll Be Missing You” rendition.

Diddy’s daughters paid tribute to the NYC icon during a pink carpet interview before the show.

Chance told E! News, “We’re proud of everything he’s accomplished over all of these years. For him to be honored as an icon this year is really amazing.”

The twins also gushed over their father’s achievements, adding, “We’re very proud of our dad.”

Yung Miami and Keisha Cole also graced the stage with Diddy, with the latter performing their 2006 hit, “Last Night.” Check out Diddy’s heartwarming MTV VMA Global Icon Award acceptance speech below.