Mulatto Confirms A Name Change Is Coming

(AllHipHop News)
While Mulatto has placed herself on the list of the rising rappers to keep an eye on, she has had to deal with some pushback over her name. The word “mulatto” is considered a slur to describe someone that is the child of white and black parents.
Last year, Mulatto said, “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”
It appears the Atlanta-bred rapper is ready to switch to a new moniker in the near future. In a recent interview with Hot Freestyle, Mulatto spoke about her current stage name and why a replacement is likely coming.
“So now I’m like, ‘Okay, my intentions [were] to never glorify being mulatto.’ So if that’s how it’s being perceived and people think I’m saying, ‘I’m better because I’m mulatto’ or ‘my personality trait is mulatto’ – that’s how they’re taking it? That’s not my intention then I need to change the matter at hand which is the name change. That is happening.”
Mulatto went on to tell Tallie Spencer, “I do know what I want it to be and I know how I want to do it, but I think it’s deeper than just a tweet or changing the @ name. So what I want to do and change it to will be bigger than just a tweet.”
The performer born Alyssa Michelle Stephens confirmed her birth name is not an option because of security reasons. Apparently, her fans have already guessed what the new name will be, but Mulatto seems to be still analyzing how the change will affect her professionally.
“I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision,” explained the self-described Queen of Da Souf. “Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision.”