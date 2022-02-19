A convicted drug kingpin and three other men have been accused of murdering the grandparents of HoneyKomb Brazy.

According to Fox 10 News in Mobile, Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall was among the people charged for the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Terrance Watkins, Jamarcus Chambers and an unidentified fourth suspect are also facing murder charges.

Prosecutors say Southall ordered the hit that killed HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents in February 2021. Gunmen shot up the couple’s home, which became engulfed in flames.

“Stop saying my granny n grandpa got set on fire,” HoneyKomb Brazy wrote on social media last year. “They had COVID 19 both of them was on oxygen tanks they blew up when they was shooting in the house.”

Southall, Watkins and Chambers have been charged with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. A judge already sentenced Southall to 35 years in prison for drug charges and an escape from jail.

“We’re very grateful for the District Attorney’s Office to be able to, at this point, make and approve charges in light of the Mobile Police Department’s hard work and investigation to hold those responsible for this double murder to be held responsible under the law,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told Fox 10 News.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence. A probation violation landed him back behind bars, forcing him to serve the full sentence for a gun conviction.