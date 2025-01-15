Murda Mook & Loaded Lux Perform At Nigel Sylvester X Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” Dinner 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Murda Mook and Loaded Lux fans are calling for a 2on2 after the Harlemites performed at the launch of Nigel Sylvester’s new shoe.

Murda Mook and Loaded Lux put on a special show at an exclusive dinner to mark the launch of BMX icon Nigel Sylvester’s new Air Jordan 4 show, “Brick by Brick.”

The Harlem legends were on hand to drop off some on-theme raps to celebrate Sylvester’s new collab. Footage from the private event shows Mook and Lux going back-to-back during a special performance peppered with bars sure to resonate with BMX enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.

We losing recipes! How come none of the sneaker blogs highlighted how Nigel had Murda Mook and Loaded Lux rapping at the Brick By Brick dinner! 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rETG6gA7nI — K.O. (@kofromatatf) January 15, 2025

Both Murda Mook and Loaded Lux shared footage from the event, posing with the man of the hour, Nigel Sylvester, alongside fellow Harlemite, Ferg and Brooklyn native Saint Jhn.

Nigel Sylvester’s “Brick by Brick” shoe comes in a firewood orange, sail and cinnabar colorway and features his signature “Bike Air” branding on the heel, replacing the “Nike Air” moniker.

The shoe and an upcoming apparel collection are slated to land in March.

Meanwhile, the performance had battle rap fans clamoring for another collaboration, a Murda Mook and Loaded Lux 2on2 team.

The iconic battle rap Mount Rushmore candidates have faced each other twice before in the ring, with a mythical third battle supposedly taking place off camera.

While both rappers have participated in 2on2 battles, they have never teamed up together. The possibility of the legendary team ignited on battle rap Twitter, with fans salivating at the prospect.

Check out some of the reactions below.