Murda Mook Slams “Bozo” Joe Buden For Mocking His Apartment Size 

Murda Mook is hitting back at Joe Budden for mocking his living conditions following his recent arrest on Instagram Live.

“Joe is a bozo,” the Harlem battle rap legend said during an appearance on the Uppercut Podcast. “I thought me and Joe was all right. I ain’t know it was like that.”

Mook continued, “He didn’t call to check and see if a n#### was alive or not. You know, it’s crazy a n#### want to worry about how you living, and [not] worry about if you living. Think about that. That’s wild.”

Dismissing Budden’s comments as “hate,” Mook alluded to the podcaster’s initial silence over the Diddy allegations, slamming him for clowning his apartment without checking the severity of the situation.

“That’s a special kind of hate,” Mook added. “You watching something happen that we stand up and march for. Police kill muthafuckas all the time. We seen s### was going wrong. When you seen that, as a Black man, you supposed to be concerned about the person. Especially if you thought you was cool. You can roast them later. Find out if the n#### breathing first.

“That’s how real n##### do it,” he said, before adding, “But that separates who is who and where we from.”

Back in February, Murda Mook took to Instagram live during a confrontation with NYPD officers at his apartment. Cops accused him of scratching his daughter’s arm.

Joe Budden roasted Murda Mook on his podcast and said he zoomed in to see his living conditions. “Yo, Mook. You have to move,” he teased after joking about the ‘box” sized apartment.

However, in his new interview, Mook claimed, “I’ve been out. I live up a few a few places but that’s neither her nor there.”

In a recent interview with 15 Mins of Fame, Murda Mook admitted, “I need help,” and said, “My life was spiralling out of control.” He explained that he felt lost after the death of his mother and checked himself into rehab.